18.5 C
Rome (IT)
Thu, 02 November 2023
Italy's news in English
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
RCC 700x180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. English Person Searching For Work
Classifieds Jobs wanted

English Person Searching For Work

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Looking for Full Time Work in and around Rome.

I have a lot of experience in many different fields.

Interested drop me a message...

Thank you for your time.

General Info

Email address iwantajob917@gmail.com
RCC - 724x450
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
AOSR H4 - 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Mater Dei - 1400x360

More like this
Related

Jobs wanted

American Student living in Rome looking for part time work

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

Front Desk

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted Lessons

IMPROVE YOUR ENGLISH FAST!

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

British Nanny/Personal Assistant

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

Dog sitter

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

Multilingual Guy looks for Interesting Work

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

Babysitter

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -