English mothertongue teacher for bilingual kindergarten
Bilingual kindergarten LA CASETTA DEI PULCINI in Grottarossa area seeks English mothertongue teacher from September 1st, for a full time job (8 hrs a day), Monday to Friday. Send your Cv to: info@lacasettadeipulcini.it
Address Vicolo Di Grottarossa 129
