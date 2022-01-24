English mothertongue

Is available to teach your children or babysitting in english. Conversation in English and adults also.

General Info

Price info 20
Address Via Cavour 278
Email address s.greaves@yahoo.it

View on Map

English mothertongue

Via Cavour 278

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76340
Previous article English teacher
Next article TEMPORARY Middle School English L&L Teacher

RELATED ARTICLES

English teacher
Jobs wanted

English teacher

Online English Tutor
Jobs wanted

Online English Tutor

Mothertongue English, Arabic, French, and Russian Babysitter
Jobs wanted

Mothertongue English, Arabic, French, and Russian Babysitter

Mature Au Pair
Jobs wanted

Mature Au Pair

Chinese teacher
Jobs wanted

Chinese teacher

Summer work 2022
Jobs wanted

Summer work 2022

English speaking babysitter also english teacher for kids
Jobs wanted

English speaking babysitter also english teacher for kids

Dog sitter
Jobs wanted

Dog sitter

Multilingual Guy looks for Interesting Work
Jobs wanted

Multilingual Guy looks for Interesting Work

Babysitter
Jobs wanted

Babysitter

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday
Jobs wanted

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday

English Tutor/homework and child assistance
Jobs wanted

English Tutor/homework and child assistance

Mother Tongue English Teacher/Tutor
Jobs wanted

Mother Tongue English Teacher/Tutor

Private Chef
Services Jobs wanted

Private Chef

Dog sitter in Rome
Jobs wanted

Dog sitter in Rome