English Mother-Tongue Teacher/Tutor

Hi!

I am a fully qualified English Mother-Tongue teacher based in an international school in Rome. I am able to offer a range of fun and engaging classes and lessons for students of all abilities and ages.

My experience ranges across all ages and includes in class work as well as tutoring one to one. I can work with students of all levels, although my speciality is with students of a higher ability.

Experience with Cambridge exams including, Pet, First, iGCSE's and A-Levels.Please get in touch to discuss possible arrangements.

I look forward to hearing from you!

Dominic