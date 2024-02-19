16.7 C
Classifieds Jobs wanted

English Mother Tongue, seeking position at hotel

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

English Mother Tongue with fluent Italian, seeks hotel position as either Concierge or Guest experience/relations Agent. Great people, organizational, communication, and administrative skills. I have extensive knowledge of the city’s sites and activities in order to create guest itineraries. My background is in tourism, and I have previous luxury hotel experience. Stand-out customer service skills that exceed expectations. Full or part time.

