English Mother Tongue, seeking position at hotel

English Mother Tongue with fluent Italian, seeks hotel position as either Concierge or Guest experience/relations Agent. Great people, organizational, communication, and administrative skills. I have extensive knowledge of the city’s sites and activities in order to create guest itineraries. My background is in tourism, and I have previous luxury hotel experience. Stand-out customer service skills that exceed expectations. Full or part time.
