  3. English Mother Tongue Searching For Work
English (UK) Mother Tongue Native Speaker ( TEFL Certified).

I have over 10 years of experience teaching English in state schools and private) In and around Rome KET, PET, FCE etc

Searching for a new job and a new challenge.

My last job was working for a big multi-national company ( for 3 Years in Customer Service ( dealing with clients to get feedback and resolving problems).

Serious offers will only be considered,

I appreciate your time.

