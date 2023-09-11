26.3 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 11 September 2023
Italy's news in English
Jobs wanted

English Mother Tongue Searching For Work

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

English Mother Tongue from the United Kingdom ( Native Speaker and TEFL Certified.

I have over 10 years of experience Teaching English to all ages ( Public Schools, and in Private, Companies and Government Agencies ) KET.PET, FCE, and other levels.

My last job for the past 3 years was working for a multinational company. Working in customer service dealing with clients all over the world and helping to resolve any issues.

I will give serious consideration to all offers.

Thank you for taking the time to read.

Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome https://www.wantedinrome.com
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
