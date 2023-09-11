English Mother Tongue Searching For Work

English Mother Tongue from the United Kingdom ( Native Speaker and TEFL Certified.
I have over 10 years of experience Teaching English to all ages ( Public Schools, and in Private, Companies and Government Agencies ) KET.PET, FCE, and other levels.
My last job for the past 3 years was working for a multinational company. Working in customer service dealing with clients all over the world and helping to resolve any issues.
I will give serious consideration to all offers.
Thank you for taking the time to read.
