English Mother Tongue Professional Nanny available September. 2021.

Mature English Nanny/Governess, highly qualified and experienced. Well spoken, caring, gentle, patient and highly skilled in engaging children in educational activities. 100% flexible, fluent Italian, car driver. Available for sole charge live in position starting end August, early September.
