28.2 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 12 June 2023
Italy's news in English
Paideia 1920x116
Paideia 1920x116
Paideia 1920x116
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. English-Mother Tongue Primary School Teacher
Classifieds Jobs wanted

English-Mother Tongue Primary School Teacher

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Hello,

I am from America and I am currently living in Rome (please note, I am initially from Miami and speak both English and Spanish). I have over four years of teaching experience abroad, I hold a B.A. in Early Childhood Education and I also received my TEFL/TESOL Certification while living abroad in Thailand. As a highly compassionate and adaptable teaching professional, with over nine years of hands-on teaching experience, I am confident in my ability to become a valuable member of your diverse teaching staff.

I am looking for a teaching position at a school, or an English centre, I am also open to tutoring and/or babysitting.

I would love to provide you with my CV and references if you are interested.

Please email me at Cindeet@me.com

Thank you!

SHARE
Previous article 1-bedroom flat EUR
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome https://www.wantedinrome.com
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
JCU 724x450
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Paideia H3 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

More like this
Related

Jobs wanted

English Mother Tongue Searching

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted Lessons

IMPROVE YOUR ENGLISH FAST!

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

British Nanny/Personal Assistant

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

Dog sitter

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

Multilingual Guy looks for Interesting Work

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

Babysitter

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

English Tutor/homework and child assistance

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -