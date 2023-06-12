English-Mother Tongue Primary School Teacher

Hello,

I am from America and I am currently living in Rome (please note, I am initially from Miami and speak both English and Spanish). I have over four years of teaching experience abroad, I hold a B.A. in Early Childhood Education and I also received my TEFL/TESOL Certification while living abroad in Thailand. As a highly compassionate and adaptable teaching professional, with over nine years of hands-on teaching experience, I am confident in my ability to become a valuable member of your diverse teaching staff.

I am looking for a teaching position at a school, or an English centre, I am also open to tutoring and/or babysitting.

I would love to provide you with my CV and references if you are interested.

Please email me at Cindeet@me.com

Thank you!