English Mother Tongue Pre & Primary School Teacher

Mature English mother tongue female, qualified and experienced, looking for weekday morning work in a school/kindergarten from September. Great Teacher and lovely rapport with children. Excellent references.

RELATED ARTICLES

English Mother Tongue Professional Nanny available September. 2021.
Jobs wanted

English Mother Tongue Professional Nanny available September. 2021.

Native english speaker looking for part/ full time employment in Rome
Jobs wanted

Native english speaker looking for part/ full time employment in Rome

Domestic helper
Jobs wanted

Domestic helper

Colf/Baby sitter
Jobs wanted

Colf/Baby sitter

ENGLISH MOTHERTONGUE UK
Jobs wanted

ENGLISH MOTHERTONGUE UK

Babysitter
Jobs wanted

Babysitter

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday
Jobs wanted

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday

English Tutor/homework and child assistance
Jobs wanted

English Tutor/homework and child assistance

Mother Tongue English Teacher/Tutor
Jobs wanted

Mother Tongue English Teacher/Tutor

Private Chef
Services Jobs wanted

Private Chef

Dog sitter in Rome
Jobs wanted

Dog sitter in Rome

Excellent English Speaker/Dog Walker-Sitter/Household Jobs
Jobs wanted

Excellent English Speaker/Dog Walker-Sitter/Household Jobs

Mothertongue English Babysitter
Jobs wanted

Mothertongue English Babysitter

English speaking baby
Jobs wanted

English speaking baby

Multilingual Translator/Editor
Jobs wanted

Multilingual Translator/Editor