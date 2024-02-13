English mother tongue linguist with 30 years experience in translation, proofreading, MTPE, project management and teaching English at all levels looking for freelance opportunities. At linguist level I have worked for both important Italian and multinational clients mainly in the field of finance, economics, legal affairs and related areas. My motto is "I help businesses communicate".
Teaching-wise I have taught both one-to-one and organised courses within companies in Rome and have my own material which I teach with created over the years. I am open to opportunities where I can use my skill set and experience as fully as possible. Please do not hesitate to reach out to me if you think I can be of help. CV available on request. Contact: fctranslationsfox@gmail.com
English mother tongue language specialist
00067 Morlupo RM, Italia
