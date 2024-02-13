English mother tongue language specialist

English mother tongue linguist with 30 years experience in translation, proofreading, MTPE, project management and teaching English at all levels looking for freelance opportunities. At linguist level I have worked for both important Italian and multinational clients mainly in the field of finance, economics, legal affairs and related areas. My motto is "I help businesses communicate".

Teaching-wise I have taught both one-to-one and organised courses within companies in Rome and have my own material which I teach with created over the years. I am open to opportunities where I can use my skill set and experience as fully as possible. Please do not hesitate to reach out to me if you think I can be of help. CV available on request. Contact: fctranslationsfox@gmail.com