16.2 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 13 February 2024
Italy's news in English
AOSR H1 1920 x 116
AOSR H1 1920 x 116
AOSR H1 1920 x 116
RIS H1 700x180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. English mother tongue language specialist
Classifieds Jobs wanted

English mother tongue language specialist

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

English mother tongue linguist with 30 years experience in translation, proofreading, MTPE, project management and teaching English at all levels looking for freelance opportunities. At linguist level I have worked for both important Italian and multinational clients mainly in the field of finance, economics, legal affairs and related areas. My motto is "I help businesses communicate".

Teaching-wise I have taught both one-to-one and organised courses within companies in Rome and have my own material which I teach with created over the years. I am open to opportunities where I can use my skill set and experience as fully as possible. Please do not hesitate to reach out to me if you think I can be of help. CV available on request. Contact: fctranslationsfox@gmail.com

General Info

Price info On application
Address 00067 Morlupo RM, Italia
Email address fctraduzioni@alice.it

View on Map

English mother tongue language specialist

00067 Morlupo RM, Italia

Marymount - International School Rome
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Castelli H3 - 320 x 480
Castelli H3 - 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Marymount - International School Rome

More like this
Related

Jobs wanted

IT-EN Certified Translator (20 + years of experience)

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

Male living care worker and house keeper

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted Lessons

IMPROVE YOUR ENGLISH FAST!

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

British Nanny/Personal Assistant

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

Dog sitter

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

Multilingual Guy looks for Interesting Work

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

Babysitter

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -