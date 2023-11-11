English mother tongue

Experienced with tour companies. Seeking position as employee in front/back office (FT or PT). Excellent admin, communication, and interpersonal skills with customers and staff. Business mindset, problem-solver, engaging with guests. English/Italian. Can-do outlook.
