16.7 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 19 February 2024
Italy's news in English
FiR 1920 x 116 H1
FiR 1920 x 116 H1
FiR 1920 x 116 H1
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. English mother tongue
Classifieds Jobs wanted

English mother tongue

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Seeks full or part time work as employee. Excellent administrative and organizational skills. Bilingual Eng/Ita. Superior customer service skills.

Aur 724x450
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
RIS H3 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
RIS H5 1400x360

More like this
Related

Jobs wanted

Seeking position with tour company

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

English Mother Tongue, seeking position at hotel

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

American seeking P/T or F/T

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

American seeks part-time or full-time work

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

Seeking part time work as employee

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

American seeks employee work

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted Lessons

Wanna learn Italian?

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

English mother tongue language specialist

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -