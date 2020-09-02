English Lessons with native speaker from England

Hello! I am an experienced English teacher with both children and adults. I have experience teaching Cambridge and ielts exam preparations. If you would like to have an initial conversation about lessons, please whatsapp / text me on: 3383715379

(I can supply references on request :)

General Info

Price info 15 p/h
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
71763
Previous article Rescue save people

RELATED ARTICLES

English and Italian assistance
Jobs wanted

English and Italian assistance

American woman seeking employment in Rome
Jobs wanted

American woman seeking employment in Rome

American English Mother Tongue
Jobs wanted

American English Mother Tongue

Creative freelancer/libero professionista creativo
Jobs wanted

Creative freelancer/libero professionista creativo

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday
Jobs wanted

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday

Experienced EFL Teacher
Jobs wanted

Experienced EFL Teacher

Italian Language Teacher
Jobs wanted

Italian Language Teacher

Secrétaire Interprète Traductrice trilingue
Jobs wanted

Secrétaire Interprète Traductrice trilingue

Secretary, Translator
Jobs wanted

Secretary, Translator

HIGH-LEVEL SECRETARY
Jobs wanted

HIGH-LEVEL SECRETARY

Babysitter
Jobs wanted

Babysitter

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday
Jobs wanted

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday

English Tutor/homework and child assistance
Jobs wanted

English Tutor/homework and child assistance

Mother Tongue English Teacher/Tutor
Jobs wanted

Mother Tongue English Teacher/Tutor

Private Chef
Services Jobs wanted

Private Chef