English Lessons with native speaker from England
Hello! I am an experienced English teacher with both children and adults. I have experience teaching Cambridge and ielts exam preparations. If you would like to have an initial conversation about lessons, please whatsapp / text me on: 3383715379
(I can supply references on request :)
Price info 15 p/h
