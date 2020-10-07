English lessons for Italian tutor

Seeking: Equal exchange 1.5 hour Italian lesson for 1.5 hour English conversational language or specified lesson plan.

Who I am: American living in Rome, an English teacher with experience teaching the Cambridge English curriculum, ages 8-18 and adult learners.

What I'm looking for: I am in a Montessori Master's program and am looking for someone familiar with pedagogy to help correct written work for my program.

General Info

Price info Time exchange

