Exchange piano and/or singing lessons with conversation in English with Mother Tongue
I am a Musician graduated from the Santa Cecilia Conservatory of Rome, with many years of teaching experience, and I offers piano or singing lessons in exchange for conversation in English with a Mother Tongue.
