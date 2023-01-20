9 C
  Exchange piano and/or singing lessons with conversation in English with Mother Tongue
Classifieds Exchanges

Exchange piano and/or singing lessons with conversation in English with Mother Tongue

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

I am a Musician graduated from the Santa Cecilia Conservatory of Rome, with many years of teaching experience, and I offers piano or singing lessons in exchange for conversation in English with a Mother Tongue.

