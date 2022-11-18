18.1 C
Classifieds Exchanges

Seeking website designer in exchange for free yoga

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Zem Yoga Studio Roma is seeking a qualified individual to design a website for our yoga studio. This is a work exchange: website design in exchange for free yoga. If interested, please send credentials to info@zemyogastudio.com.

General Info

Price info None, Exchange
Email address info@zemyogastudio.com
