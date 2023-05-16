19.3 C
Classifieds Exchanges

Language Exchange in Roma

We are a group of professionals from Rome (age between 25 and 45 years old) looking for people speaking foreign languages (preferably English, Spanish, Polish and German) to practice language in exchange to Italian and share togheter some free activities in Rome. Our plans could includes: walking tours in downtown & street art tours in city suburbs, hang out for a drink or "aperitivo" at sunset, doing sports and walking in Rome public parks/gardens or hiking Latium mountains, getting tan at Rome free beach (Lido di Ostia), visiting museums and archeological areas during 1st Sunday if the month. All destinations are reachable by public transportation. We usually meet after 6 PM on working days (any time during weekends).

We are friendly and easy going people who had lived and worked abroad. We will never ask money neither we will promote any location or service. New activities and new people are always welcomed. If you like to practice Italian and make new friends send a message so we keep in touch for next event.

