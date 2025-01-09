Salve, desidero scambiare il mio italiano (lingua madre) con inglese/americano (lingua madre). vivo a Roma zona nord (Piazza Buenos Aires/via Po). Possibile parlare online oppure incontrarci di persona
SCAMBIO ITALIANO CON INGLESE
Piazza Buenos Aires, 00198 Roma RM, Italia
