15.4 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 10 January 2025
Italy's news in English
Smiling H1 - 1920 x 116
Smiling H1 - 1920 x 116
Smiling H1 - 1920 x 116
Castelli H1 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. SCAMBIO ITALIANO CON INGLESE
Classifieds Exchanges

SCAMBIO ITALIANO CON INGLESE

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Salve, desidero scambiare il mio italiano (lingua madre) con inglese/americano (lingua madre). vivo a Roma zona nord (Piazza Buenos Aires/via Po). Possibile parlare online oppure incontrarci di persona

General Info

Price info nessun costo
Address Piazza Buenos Aires, 00198 Roma RM, Italia
Email address vivisalutebellezza@gmail.com

View on Map

SCAMBIO ITALIANO CON INGLESE

Piazza Buenos Aires, 00198 Roma RM, Italia

Marymount - International School Rome
6 Nations 25
6 Nations 25
6 Nations 25
Temple TREY Nov to Jan 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Marymount - International School Rome

More like this
Related

Exchanges

French/English

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exchanges

English holidays

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exchanges

English lessons on holiday

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exchanges

English holidays

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exchanges

Language Exchange in Roma

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exchanges

Exchange piano and/or singing lessons with conversation in English with Mother Tongue

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exchanges

Seeking website designer in exchange for free yoga

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exchanges

Russian/English Language University Exchange wanted

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -