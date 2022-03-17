French woman of 60 years old would like to exhange french/english conversation with mothertongue english woman or man, live or online.
Send an email
Your message has been succesfully sent! Thank You!
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Mother-Tongue English Office Assistant
Well-established tour company is seeking mother-tongue English office assistant with excellent organisational skills, qualified experience and attention to detail. Email CV to offi...
Alphabet International Camps is seeking positive, energetic camp counselors with a passion for working with kids aged 6 – 17. Candidates must be native English speakers and ideall...
Russia, lascia sernicolimarco@gmail.com
Learn what happens during labour and delivery, what to know for successful breastfeeding and how to take care of your newborn. This series of six meetings will include information...