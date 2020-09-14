English Lessons!

Hi, I'm Anita a 23-year-old based in Rome! I grew up between Italy and the UK. I am seeking for a job as an English tutor, I can help with grammar, homework,

and conversation. For all students and adults who want to improve their English.

Contact Info:

Whatsapp: 3662506498

Phone: 00447496340103

General Info

Price info 15
Email address anitaricci35@gmail.com
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
71901
Previous article English Lessons!
Next article Gym lessons

RELATED ARTICLES

English Lessons!
Jobs wanted

English Lessons!

American woman seeking full or part time employment in Rome.
Jobs wanted

American woman seeking full or part time employment in Rome.

English Primary School Teacher / Nanny
Jobs wanted

English Primary School Teacher / Nanny

I am looking for for a Full time job in Rome.
Jobs wanted

I am looking for for a Full time job in Rome.

Jaya singh
Jobs wanted

Jaya singh

Creative freelancer/libero professionista creativo
Jobs wanted

Creative freelancer/libero professionista creativo

British female, Italian speaking, good IT skills
Jobs wanted

British female, Italian speaking, good IT skills

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday
Jobs wanted

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday

Website Developer (PHP, WordPress, Magento etc.) for Hire at EUR 10 Per Hour
Jobs wanted

Website Developer (PHP, WordPress, Magento etc.) for Hire at EUR 10 Per Hour

Are you looking to Speak English online? Let's study together
Jobs wanted

Are you looking to Speak English online? Let's study together

Professional translator: Italian / French > English
Jobs wanted

Professional translator: Italian / French > English

English Teacher Kids
Jobs wanted

English Teacher Kids

English Teacher - Mother tongue
Jobs wanted

English Teacher - Mother tongue

Nanny/Babysitter
Jobs wanted

Nanny/Babysitter

English Teacher/Tutor
Jobs wanted

English Teacher/Tutor