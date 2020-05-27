English/ Italian tutoring—conversation

Hi, I’m a 19 year old girl, bilingual Italian- English and dual citizen. I was born in Rome where I still live and where I graduated form a classical highschool, and my mom is american from Philadelphia.

I know both languages very well and would love to help with homework, with improving knowledge in either language or just for conversation practice.

In these particular times I am open to using zoom, skype, facetime or any other application of preference

General Info

Price info Tbd
Email address maya.caroni00@gmail.com

