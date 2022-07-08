English for Academic Purposes Tutor

University tutor with 10+years of experience at UK universities available for helping BA, MA and PhD students of any level who need help with writing in academic English (argumentation, paraphrasing, paragraphing, punctuation, referencing).

Available anywhere on Skype, Zoom or WhatsApp. Available at weekends as well.

+39 342 160 9774

General Info

Price info € 25 per hour (60 min)
Email address emilia.waters14.25@googlemail.com

