Marymount International School is seeking a Full-time Grade 5 classroom teacher.
6 month contract with immediate start until the end of the School year, June 2023.
Qualified or newly qualified, mother tongue English teachers who have the right to work in the EU, are asked to visit the School's website https://www.marymountrome.com/about/employment to download the Recruitment Form and send to essecretary@marymountrome.com.
Elementary School Teacher - Immediate Start
