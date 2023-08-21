Marymount International School is seeking a Part time Teacher Assistant with genuine interest in working with children in the Early Childhood Center (ages 2-4). Immediate start date, fixed-term contract. Fluent English speakers are invited to visit the School's website www.marymountrome.com/about/employment to download the Application Form and send to essecretary@marymountrome.com.
Elementary School PT Teacher Assistant - Marymount International School
Via di Villa Lauchli 180
