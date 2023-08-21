31.8 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 21 August 2023
Italy's news in English
Haavas H1 1920 x 116 ITA
Haavas H1 1920 x 116 ITA
Haavas H1 1920 x 116 ITA
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Elementary School PT Teacher Assistant - Marymount International School
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Elementary School PT Teacher Assistant - Marymount International School

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Marymount International School is seeking a Part time Teacher Assistant with genuine interest in working with children in the Early Childhood Center (ages 2-4). Immediate start date, fixed-term contract. Fluent English speakers are invited to visit the School's website www.marymountrome.com/about/employment to download the Application Form and send to essecretary@marymountrome.com.

General Info

Address Via di Villa Lauchli 180

View on Map

Elementary School PT Teacher Assistant - Marymount International School

Via di Villa Lauchli 180

JCU 724x450
Haavas H3 - 1920 x 190 ITA
Haavas H3 - 1920 x 190 ITA
Haavas H3 - 1920 x 190 ITA
Paideia H3 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Haavas H5 - 1400 x 360 ENG

More like this
Related

Jobs vacant

Elementary School Monitor - Marymount International School

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

One on One Learning Support Assistants - Marymount International School

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

English teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Bar Staff

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Creative English Teachers

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Paid Internship in Rome Study Abroad Center

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

ESL Teachers

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Social Media Manager

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -