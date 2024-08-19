28.7 C
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Elementary School Part-time Monitor - Marymount International School

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Marymount International School Rome seeks a part-time playground monitor. Immediate start. Fluent English speakers with a genuine interest in working with children should contact essecretary@marymountrome.com

