  Elementary School Monitor - Marymount International School
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Elementary School Monitor - Marymount International School

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Marymount International School is seeking a part-time playground monitor for 2 hours for the Elementary School. Fluent English speakers, with a genuine interest in working with children, are asked to visit the School's website www.marymountrome.com to download the Recruitment Form and send to essecretary@marymountrome.com.

General Info

Address Via di Villa Lauchli 180

View on Map

Elementary School Monitor - Marymount International School

Via di Villa Lauchli 180

Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome https://www.wantedinrome.com
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
