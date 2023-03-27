Marymount International School is seeking a part-time playground monitor for 2 hours for the Elementary School. Fluent English speakers, with a genuine interest in working with children, are asked to visit the School's website www.marymountrome.com to download the Recruitment Form and send to essecretary@marymountrome.com.
General Info
Send an email
View on Map
Elementary School Monitor - Marymount International School
Via di Villa Lauchli 180
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Pinciano - Spectacular, elegant 4-bedroom flat with parking
Cute tiny atic in fron of Villa Ada