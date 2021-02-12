Elegant, 3-bedrrom fully furnished flat - Trastevere

Trastevere - via G. Mameli - One block away from Piazza San Cosimato, the quiet end of Trastevere and close to the train station. We have an absolutely stunning and fully, elegantly furnished apartment renting to expats (ONLY) and non-residents in a residential building. The property is renting completely furnished. It has a vaulted, brick ceiling and a beautiful white tiled floor. It's on the 2nd floor with elevator and is made up of a long foyer, living and dining room, 3 bedrooms, eat-in kitchen, 2 bathrooms. The entire apartment was completely remodeled several years ago and is in PERFECT shape. The furniture is extremely elegant and very high quality. A/C in all rooms and centralized heating. Condominium terrace on roof. Transitory lease ONLY, max 18 months. Monthly rent: €1900 + flat €500 all expenses (heating, gas, electricity, Internet, county trash collection). Available: Immediately! NO COMPANY LEASES! NO B&B!! For more information and/or appointments please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 or Marco Zanni (Italian) at +393358418861, or email: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Finder's Fee Applied Separately.

https://www.immobiliare.it/agenzie-immobiliari/168346/zanni-roma/

General Info

Price info €1900
Address Via Goffredo Mameli, 00153 Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@immobiliarezanni.com
