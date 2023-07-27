Cerco educatrice asilo nido in lingua inglese.
Zona Parioli.
Contratto part-time e massima serietà.
Whatsapp 3931631383
Educatrice asilo nido
Via Alessandro Serpieri, 47921 Rimini RN, Italia
