Classifieds Jobs wanted

Drama & English Tutor / Carer

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Hello! I am a 36 year old Irish female (mother tongue English), relocating to Rome and seeking after school/evening work to tutor/care for children while enhancing their English skills.

I am a fully qualified (Postgraduate Certificate in Education with Qualified Teacher Status) Drama & English secondary school teacher with over seven years of teaching experience in top International and UK schools, with a fun and creative personality to bring learning English to life through fun and activities.

Outside of teaching I have over fifteen years of experience directing and choreographing productions and leading drama workshops for young people.

Please contact me if you would like to discuss my relocation date and availability further :-)

