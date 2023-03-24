18.9 C
Classifieds Accommodation vacant in town

Cute tiny atic in fron of Villa Ada

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

It is on the 9th floor from Via Salaria entrance and on the 7th on Via Nerola entrance of the building on a single elevator. There is a doorman till midday.

The apartment is around 30 square meters and includes one spacious bedroom with a desk, a living room with sofa bed and television, an eat-in kitchen with table and 6 chairs, one bathroom and a terrace in front of the park. The apartment is equipped with wardrobes for storage and a fully furnished kitchen with electric stove. The property is fully furnished and has centralized heating and air conditioning, double glazed windows. The building has just been renovated.

General Info

Price info 1200
Address Via Nerola, 16, 00199 Roma RM, Italy
Email address dario10@gmail.com
Image Gallery
Cute tiny atic in fron of Villa Ada - image 1
Cute tiny atic in fron of Villa Ada - image 2
Cute tiny atic in fron of Villa Ada - image 3
Cute tiny atic in fron of Villa Ada - image 4
Cute tiny atic in fron of Villa Ada - image 5
Cute tiny atic in fron of Villa Ada - image 6
Cute tiny atic in fron of Villa Ada - image 7
Cute tiny atic in fron of Villa Ada - image 8
Cute tiny atic in fron of Villa Ada - image 9
Cute tiny atic in fron of Villa Ada - image 10
View on Map

