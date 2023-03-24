Cute tiny atic in fron of Villa Ada

It is on the 9th floor from Via Salaria entrance and on the 7th on Via Nerola entrance of the building on a single elevator. There is a doorman till midday.

The apartment is around 30 square meters and includes one spacious bedroom with a desk, a living room with sofa bed and television, an eat-in kitchen with table and 6 chairs, one bathroom and a terrace in front of the park. The apartment is equipped with wardrobes for storage and a fully furnished kitchen with electric stove. The property is fully furnished and has centralized heating and air conditioning, double glazed windows. The building has just been renovated.