It is on the 9th floor from Via Salaria entrance and on the 7th on Via Nerola entrance of the building on a single elevator. There is a doorman till midday.
The apartment is around 30 square meters and includes one spacious bedroom with a desk, a living room with sofa bed and television, an eat-in kitchen with table and 6 chairs, one bathroom and a terrace in front of the park. The apartment is equipped with wardrobes for storage and a fully furnished kitchen with electric stove. The property is fully furnished and has centralized heating and air conditioning, double glazed windows. The building has just been renovated.
Cute tiny atic in fron of Villa Ada
Via Nerola, 16, 00199 Roma RM, Italy
