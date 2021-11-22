CUSTOMER CARE SPANISH MOTHER TONGUE

Georgeson , leader in Public Listed Companies 'Shareholders Communication, is looking a Spanish native speaker for a short shareholders 's service for an importany Spanish listed Company .

Period of Project : December- January-

Direct contact, mainly by telephone with domestic spanish investors for the retrieval of financial information

Requisites:

• Spanish mother tongue

• Experience in working in a contact centre- Financial background

• Communication skill

• Knowledge of Microsoft Office

• Knowledge of Italian is a plus

• Degree in economy and/or in law is a plus

• The work is in Full Time with a temporary contract of 1 or 2 months.

Considering the next start, we require immediate availability.

Candidates shall send your CV to : humanresource@computershare.it