Creative freelancer

Looking for a job in Rome in the following sectors: media, computer graphics, art, intercultural communication, tourist services, interpretation or related.

Fluent in English and Greek, elementary Italian, German and French, mother tongue Polish.

Master of Arts Degree in the field of: Journalism, Media and Communication, with major in: Computer Graphics in Media.

Eligibility to work in Italy.

Cerco lavoro a Roma nei seguenti settori: media, computer grafica, arte, comunicazione interculturale, servizi turistici, interpretazione o affini.

Ottima conoscenza dell'inglese e del greco, elementare italiano, tedesco e francese, madrelingua polacco.

Laurea specialistica in: giornalismo, media e comunicazione, con specializzazione in: computer grafica nei media.

Ammissibilità al lavoro in Italia.