Creative freelancer

Looking for a job in Rome in the following sectors: media, computer graphics, art, intercultural communication, tourist services, interpretation or related.

Fluent in English and Greek, elementary Italian, German and French, mother tongue Polish.

Master of Arts Degree in the field of: Journalism, Media and Communication, with major in: Computer Graphics in Media.

Eligibility to work in Italy.

Cerco lavoro a Roma nei seguenti settori: media, computer grafica, arte, comunicazione interculturale, servizi turistici, interpretazione o affini.

Ottima conoscenza dell'inglese e del greco, elementare italiano, tedesco e francese, madrelingua polacco.

Laurea specialistica in: giornalismo, media e comunicazione, con specializzazione in: computer grafica nei media.

Ammissibilità al lavoro in Italia.

General Info

Price info negotiable

RELATED ARTICLES

UNIVERSITY GRADUATE WITH HIGH COMMAND OF LANGUAGES LOOKING FOR A JOB
Jobs wanted

UNIVERSITY GRADUATE WITH HIGH COMMAND OF LANGUAGES LOOKING FOR A JOB

British girl available for English babysitting
Jobs wanted

British girl available for English babysitting

English Mother Tongue Pre-School/Primary School Teacher
Jobs wanted

English Mother Tongue Pre-School/Primary School Teacher

English Mother-Tongue Teacher/Tutor
Jobs wanted

English Mother-Tongue Teacher/Tutor

Private English Lessons with Mothertongue Teacher
Jobs wanted

Private English Lessons with Mothertongue Teacher

Traduzioni e lezioni di Inglese ed Italiano
Jobs wanted

Traduzioni e lezioni di Inglese ed Italiano

Domestic helper
Jobs wanted

Domestic helper

English Tutor
Jobs wanted

English Tutor

English Proofreader/Copy Editor
Jobs wanted

English Proofreader/Copy Editor

Vocal coach/ music teacher/ tutoring
Jobs wanted

Vocal coach/ music teacher/ tutoring

Mother Tongue English Teacher/Tutor
Jobs wanted

Mother Tongue English Teacher/Tutor

Private Chef
Services Jobs wanted

Private Chef

Dog sitter in Rome
Jobs wanted

Dog sitter in Rome

Excellent English Speaker/Dog Walker-Sitter/Household Jobs
Jobs wanted

Excellent English Speaker/Dog Walker-Sitter/Household Jobs

Mothertongue English Babysitter
Jobs wanted

Mothertongue English Babysitter