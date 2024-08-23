We are hiring Creative and highly qualified educators to join our team of international, enthusiastic and passionate MT level English teachers. We're offering 15/18h a week teaching contracts starting on the 23rd of September until the 6th of June in Monteverde, Rome.
To apply, you must love working with kids and be available Mo-Fri (from 14:00 - 20:00).
At Creative English we believe learning should be enjoyable and we aim to make our teaching fun.
Check our website for more info: www.creativeenglish.it
Please email cover letter + curriculum + contact information to: rijsbrecht@creativeenglish.it
Creative English Teacher
Via Federico Torre, 6, 00152 Roma RM, Italy
