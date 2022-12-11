Completely remodeled 2-bedroom flat Salario area

AGENZIA VIALE REGINA MARGHERITA - VILLA ALBANI - We have a very bright apartment on the 5th and top floor of an elegant residential building with concierge service renting to referenced individuals only. It also has a very large condominium terrace. The apartment is being remodeled right now and there will be a very large kitchen and two bathrooms. The two bedrooms are large and one overlooks the park while the other overlooks the internal courtyard. There is a very nice marble floor in the entire building and beautiful wooden-glass doors between the living room and the corridor. The monthly rent is €2300 + € 135 condomium expenses. AVAILABLE: Feb 1, 2023. Contract in individual's name to opt for the cedolare secca tax regime. We will take into consideration a company lease with a higher rent to negotiate. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 or send an email to: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Real Estate Agency Commission Separate.

https://www.immobiliare.it/agenzie-immobiliari/168346/zanni-roma/