ICCROM is seeking a Communications Consultant to craft impactful content and strengthen external relations. In working with us, you will gain valuable hands-on experience in a dynamic international setting while making a meaningful contribution to the ICCROM Team.
Selection and Recruitment Process
Send completed applications in English no later than 20 January 2025 to: recruitment@iccrom.org
Please state the position title (Communications Consultant) in the subject, and include the following documents in PDF format:
• Motivation letter
• Updated CV in English
Details & Apply: iccrom.org/opportunity/communications-consultant
General Info
Send an email
View on Map
Communications Consultant - ICCROM
Via di S. Michele, 13, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Youtube Video
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Srilankan male housekeeper, Driver and carer
Rione xxii Apartment in Prati near Vaticano