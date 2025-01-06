Communications Consultant - ICCROM

ICCROM is seeking a Communications Consultant to craft impactful content and strengthen external relations. In working with us, you will gain valuable hands-on experience in a dynamic international setting while making a meaningful contribution to the ICCROM Team.

Selection and Recruitment Process

Send completed applications in English no later than 20 January 2025 to: recruitment@iccrom.org

Please state the position title (Communications Consultant) in the subject, and include the following documents in PDF format:

• Motivation letter

• Updated CV in English

Details & Apply: iccrom.org/opportunity/communications-consultant