English Jobs available in Rome

Communications Consultant - ICCROM

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

ICCROM is seeking a Communications Consultant to craft impactful content and strengthen external relations. In working with us, you will gain valuable hands-on experience in a dynamic international setting while making a meaningful contribution to the ICCROM Team.

Selection and Recruitment Process

Send completed applications in English no later than 20 January 2025 to: recruitment@iccrom.org

Please state the position title (Communications Consultant) in the subject, and include the following documents in PDF format:

• Motivation letter

• Updated CV in English

Details & Apply: iccrom.org/opportunity/communications-consultant

EUR 24 200
Address Via di S. Michele, 13, 00153 Roma RM, Italy

Communications Consultant - ICCROM

Via di S. Michele, 13, 00153 Roma RM, Italy

