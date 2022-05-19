Colf-Babysitter

Experienced and good references, looks a full or part time job Monday to Friday. 3337897981.

Address Via Jacomo Magnolino, 21,,. It

Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
