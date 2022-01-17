Chinese teacher

Hello everyone, I am a qualified Chinese teacher with the experiences of 4 years. My Chinese lesson that includes not only the grammar but also the conversation and the vocabulary are for all of ages. You can write to me privately if you’re interested in it, thanks.

3511168078 Lorena Zhou

General Info

Price info 20euro/hour
Email address 642012792@qq.com
