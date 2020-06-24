Childminder

18 year old English/Italian mother tongue student available for childminding. References on request.

General Info

Email address michelleblood@yahoo.it
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
71003
Previous article Benedetto XV International School
Next article UNIVERSITY EFL TEACHERS REQUIRED

RELATED ARTICLES

Babysitter
Jobs wanted

Babysitter

BilingualTranslator/Editor/Ghostwriter
Jobs wanted

BilingualTranslator/Editor/Ghostwriter

Baby-sitter part-time/Full-time
Jobs wanted

Baby-sitter part-time/Full-time

Help chef, waitress
Jobs wanted

Help chef, waitress

Psychology field job offers
Jobs wanted

Psychology field job offers

Looking for a job in Rome
Jobs wanted

Looking for a job in Rome

English-speaking Interior Painters
Jobs wanted

English-speaking Interior Painters

Looking For Job In All over Italy
Jobs wanted

Looking For Job In All over Italy

Online English lessons
Jobs wanted

Online English lessons

Marketing and social media student looking for part-time work
Jobs wanted

Marketing and social media student looking for part-time work

60 year old Italian woman looking for a part time job
Jobs wanted

60 year old Italian woman looking for a part time job

Babysitter/Nanny- Fluent English & Italian
Jobs wanted

Babysitter/Nanny- Fluent English & Italian

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday
Jobs wanted

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday

Looking for an opportunity
Jobs wanted

Looking for an opportunity

English Tutor/homework and child assistance
Jobs wanted

English Tutor/homework and child assistance