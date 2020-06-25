Charming apartment Prati-St. Peter's area

Charming apartment near St. Peter in front of the Flower Market in Prati, Via Trionfale. Silent, with a very nice Garden/and covered veranda. Completely and elegantly furnished, with sheets, towels and everything needed to live in it. Near Metro Ottaviano and all major bus lines from Piazzale Clodio. One big sleeping room, a vast kitchen area and a very lively living room with two additional sofa beds. Rental for one year which can be renovated.

General Info

Price info 1.050,00 euros per month
Address Via Trionfale 112, Roma
Image Gallery
1 of 14
Charming apartment Prati-St. Peter's area - image 1
Charming apartment Prati-St. Peter's area - image 1
Charming apartment Prati-St. Peter's area - image 2
Charming apartment Prati-St. Peter's area - image 2
Charming apartment Prati-St. Peter's area - image 3
Charming apartment Prati-St. Peter's area - image 3
Charming apartment Prati-St. Peter's area - image 4
Charming apartment Prati-St. Peter's area - image 4
Charming apartment Prati-St. Peter's area - image 5
Charming apartment Prati-St. Peter's area - image 5
Charming apartment Prati-St. Peter's area - image 6
Charming apartment Prati-St. Peter's area - image 6
Charming apartment Prati-St. Peter's area - image 7
Charming apartment Prati-St. Peter's area - image 7
Charming apartment Prati-St. Peter's area - image 8
Charming apartment Prati-St. Peter's area - image 8
Charming apartment Prati-St. Peter's area - image 9
Charming apartment Prati-St. Peter's area - image 9
Charming apartment Prati-St. Peter's area - image 10
Charming apartment Prati-St. Peter's area - image 10
Charming apartment Prati-St. Peter's area - image 11
Charming apartment Prati-St. Peter's area - image 11
Charming apartment Prati-St. Peter's area - image 12
Charming apartment Prati-St. Peter's area - image 12
Charming apartment Prati-St. Peter's area - image 13
Charming apartment Prati-St. Peter's area - image 13
Charming apartment Prati-St. Peter's area - image 14
Charming apartment Prati-St. Peter's area - image 14
Charming apartment Prati-St. Peter's area - image 1
Charming apartment Prati-St. Peter's area - image 2
Charming apartment Prati-St. Peter's area - image 3
Charming apartment Prati-St. Peter's area - image 4
Charming apartment Prati-St. Peter's area - image 5
Charming apartment Prati-St. Peter's area - image 6
Charming apartment Prati-St. Peter's area - image 7
Charming apartment Prati-St. Peter's area - image 8
Charming apartment Prati-St. Peter's area - image 9
Charming apartment Prati-St. Peter's area - image 10
Charming apartment Prati-St. Peter's area - image 11
Charming apartment Prati-St. Peter's area - image 12
Charming apartment Prati-St. Peter's area - image 13
Charming apartment Prati-St. Peter's area - image 14

View on Map

Charming apartment Prati-St. Peter's area

Via Trionfale 112, Roma

RELATED ARTICLES

Trastevere - Piazza San Cosimato - 2 bedroom lovely remodeled flat - Available .
Accommodation vacant in town

Trastevere - Piazza San Cosimato - 2 bedroom lovely remodeled flat - Available .

2-Bedroom Country House with condominium pool
Accommodation vacant in town

2-Bedroom Country House with condominium pool

San Saba - 3 bedroom elegant flat - Available:
Accommodation vacant in town

San Saba - 3 bedroom elegant flat - Available:

Luxury 400m2 apartment with huge patio and private garden
Accommodation vacant in town

Luxury 400m2 apartment with huge patio and private garden

STYLISH, BRIGHT ROOM FOR RENT
Accommodation vacant in town

STYLISH, BRIGHT ROOM FOR RENT

Centre Rome Metro Cavour apartment or room with private bath for rent
Accommodation vacant in town

Centre Rome Metro Cavour apartment or room with private bath for rent

Room for Rent in Prati
Accommodation vacant in town

Room for Rent in Prati

Absolutely stunning 4-bedroom flat with fireplace & terrace!
Accommodation vacant in town

Absolutely stunning 4-bedroom flat with fireplace & terrace!

Aventino - Incredible Penthouse!
Accommodation vacant in town

Aventino - Incredible Penthouse!

Villa in private ranch Laurentina/Divino Amore
Accommodation vacant in town

Villa in private ranch Laurentina/Divino Amore

Bright, remodeled 3-bedroom flat near the Aurelian Wall
Accommodation vacant in town

Bright, remodeled 3-bedroom flat near the Aurelian Wall

2 bedroom fully furnished flat Ponte Testaccio
Accommodation vacant in town

2 bedroom fully furnished flat Ponte Testaccio

Prestigious apt near Piazza Navona
Accommodation vacant in town Short lets

Prestigious apt near Piazza Navona

Via Appia Antica delightful dependance for rent
Accommodation vacant in town

Via Appia Antica delightful dependance for rent

Bright remodeled, 1-bedroom fully furnished flat
Accommodation vacant in town

Bright remodeled, 1-bedroom fully furnished flat