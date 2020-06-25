Charming apartment Prati-St. Peter's area

Charming apartment near St. Peter in front of the Flower Market in Prati, Via Trionfale. Silent, with a very nice Garden/and covered veranda. Completely and elegantly furnished, with sheets, towels and everything needed to live in it. Near Metro Ottaviano and all major bus lines from Piazzale Clodio. One big sleeping room, a vast kitchen area and a very lively living room with two additional sofa beds. Rental for one year which can be renovated.