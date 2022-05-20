CERTIFIED ENGLISH TEACHERS

British Institutes Roma Prati is now recruiting qualified native English speaking EFL teachers.

We have new classroom based courses with an immediate start for experienced teachers currently based di Rome

• Courses for learner groups

• Cambridge Preparation courses

• General English (individuals/adults)

Benefits include competitive hourly rates, regular training, and professional environment.

Candidates will be in possession of both an undergraduate degree and a TEFL/CELTA equivalent certification or at least two years of documented teaching experience and a TEFL/CELTA certification.

Only candidates with the necessary working papers/permissions to work in Italy will be considered for the role.

romaprati@britishinstitutes.org