British Institutes Roma Prati is now recruiting qualified native English speaking EFL teachers.
We have new classroom based courses with an immediate start for experienced teachers currently based di Rome
• Courses for learner groups
• Cambridge Preparation courses
• General English (individuals/adults)
Benefits include competitive hourly rates, regular training, and professional environment.
Candidates will be in possession of both an undergraduate degree and a TEFL/CELTA equivalent certification or at least two years of documented teaching experience and a TEFL/CELTA certification.
Only candidates with the necessary working papers/permissions to work in Italy will be considered for the role.
romaprati@britishinstitutes.org
CERTIFIED ENGLISH TEACHERS
Circonvallazione Trionfale, 1
