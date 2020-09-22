Certified English Teacher Available for Online or Safe In-person Lessons
Mature mother tongue American woman available for tutoring, including Cambridge exam prep, general and business English, and conversation - all levels from age 6-adult Individual and group lessons. Former NYC advertising executive turned ESL teacher - passionately teaching English to Italians for 5+ years in Rome.
General Info
Price info Charge by the hour. Rates depend on location, content, number of students.
Address Viale Tiziano, 5
Wanted in Rome
