Certified English Teacher Available for Online or Safe In-person Lessons

Mature mother tongue American woman available for tutoring, including Cambridge exam prep, general and business English, and conversation - all levels from age 6-adult Individual and group lessons. Former NYC advertising executive turned ESL teacher - passionately teaching English to Italians for 5+ years in Rome.

General Info

Price info Charge by the hour. Rates depend on location, content, number of students.
Address Viale Tiziano, 5

Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
Previous article Italian lessons for foreigners
Next article 2-bedroom flat in Flaminio neighborhood

