Apartment 2bedrooms 2bathrooms furnished monthly €1380 room €750. Weekly room €280 00393925958234 cometisentioggi@hotmail.com 15 minutes to Rome Termini.
General Info
Price info weekly 280/room,
Address VIA Cavour 246, Int 5
Email address cometisentioggi@hotmail.com
View on Map
Centro Rome Metro Cavour
VIA Cavour 246, Int 5
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
MONTEVERDE - Via Pietro d'Assisi
MONTEVERDE - Via Pietro d'Assisi - PERFECT FOR WFP STAFF!! We have a very quaint and elegantly furnished 1-bedroom flat in the heart of Monteverde renting to referenced individual...
Penthouse 400m2 renting in Aventino!
Via Aventina - We have an absolutely incredible penthouse renting just steps away from FAO! It is on the top two floors of a very elegant building with concierge service. It is a...
Being at home all day everyday is not easy. Do you have a sedentary lifestyle? Do you have back, shoulder and neck pain? Or do you feel the need for a quick workout but don’t know...
Online English Tutor, British mother tongue. I can help with conversation and grammar. For more information contact Jessica : jska05@outlook.com