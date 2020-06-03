Centro Rome Metro Cavour

Apartment 2bedrooms 2bathrooms furnished monthly €1380 room €750. Weekly room €280 00393925958234 cometisentioggi@hotmail.com 15 minutes to Rome Termini.

General Info

Price info weekly 280/room,
Address VIA Cavour 246, Int 5
Email address cometisentioggi@hotmail.com

View on Map

Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
