Centre Rome Metro Cavour apartment or room with private bath for rent

Rooms or Apartment with 2Rooms 2bathrooms furnished . Monthly room €680, apartment €1360. +393925958234 cometisentioggi@hotmail.com

General Info

Address VIA Cavour 246
Email address cometisentioggi@hotmail.com

View on Map

Centre Rome Metro Cavour apartment or room with private bath for rent

VIA Cavour 246
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
71024
Previous article Room for Rent in Prati

RELATED ARTICLES

Room for Rent in Prati
Accommodation vacant in town

Room for Rent in Prati

Absolutely stunning 4-bedroom flat with fireplace & terrace!
Accommodation vacant in town

Absolutely stunning 4-bedroom flat with fireplace & terrace!

Aventino - Incredible Penthouse!
Accommodation vacant in town

Aventino - Incredible Penthouse!

Villa in private ranch Laurentina/Divino Amore
Accommodation vacant in town

Villa in private ranch Laurentina/Divino Amore

Bright, remodeled 3-bedroom flat near the Aurelian Wall
Accommodation vacant in town

Bright, remodeled 3-bedroom flat near the Aurelian Wall

2 bedroom fully furnished flat Ponte Testaccio
Accommodation vacant in town

2 bedroom fully furnished flat Ponte Testaccio

Prestigious apt near Piazza Navona
Accommodation vacant in town Short lets

Prestigious apt near Piazza Navona

Via Appia Antica delightful dependance for rent
Accommodation vacant in town

Via Appia Antica delightful dependance for rent

Bright remodeled, 1-bedroom fully furnished flat
Accommodation vacant in town

Bright remodeled, 1-bedroom fully furnished flat

Bright remodeled, 1-bedroom fully furnished flat
Accommodation vacant in town

Bright remodeled, 1-bedroom fully furnished flat

2-bedroom remodeled flat in Historical Center
Accommodation vacant in town

2-bedroom remodeled flat in Historical Center

Villa with pool on the Cassia!! AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY
Accommodation vacant in town

Villa with pool on the Cassia!! AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY

Looking for apartments for expats!!
Accommodation vacant in town

Looking for apartments for expats!!

Trastevere, 1-bedroom remodeled flat - Available
Accommodation vacant in town

Trastevere, 1-bedroom remodeled flat - Available

Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA -
Accommodation vacant in town

Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA -