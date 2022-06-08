Castelli International School is seeking a qualified Middle School ICT Teacher
Candidates must have a degree, valid EU working documents, as well as experience teaching Information Communication Technology to teenagers. If you would like to be part of our dynamic team, please send your CV to office@castelli-international.it.
