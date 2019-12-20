Camilluccia - lovely 1-bedroom flat with large terrace

Via della Camilluccia - We have a fantastic remodeled flat renting in via della Camiluccia in a residential condominium nestled in a natural park. It is in a gated community with full-time concierge. The flat is on the 1st floor, but the building it's in is on a hill so it's like being on the 5th floor actually and it overlooks a beautiful forest below. It faces west and has a spectacular sunset! The flat is 50mq, remodeled, and made up of a living room with open kitchen, bedroom, bathroom with tub/shower. The most amazing part of the flat is the location and the terrace! Renting to individuals with references. Monthly rent: €1100 + circa €94 condominium. Centralized heating and A/C. Available end of September. For more information and/or appointments, call Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 or send email: info@immobiliarezanni.com

https://www.immobiliare.it/agenzie-immobiliari/168346/zanni-roma/

General Info

Price info €1100
Address Via della Camilluccia, Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@immobiliarezanni.com
