CAMBRIDGE MATHS AND SCIENCE TEACHER

Prestigious school Santa Giuliana Falconieri based in Parioli Rome is currently seeking Mother tongue English speaking teachers for Middle and High school Cambridge Maths and Science classes. All candidates interested in joining our growing team must have previous experience with Cambridge Secondary and IGCSE preparation and be certified to teach in the Italian school system. Applicants should forward a CV to s.charlesworth@istitutofalconieri.com

Address Via Guidubaldo del Monte, 17
Email address s.charlesworth@istitutofalconieri.com

