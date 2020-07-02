Business Development Coordinator - International Financial Services

We are a regulated international financial planning firm working with United Nations Staff and Consultants as well as international professionals and their families living in Italy.

We are looking to recruit a financial sales professional with IVASS registration to

coordinate financial planning and insurance enquiries as well as conduct physical face to face meetings from our office at Viale Aventino in Rome.

Fluent English and Italian speakers only with current or previous IVASS registration

Please send your CV and a covering letter in English to:

Recruitment@unityfinancialpartners.com