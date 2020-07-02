Business Development Coordinator - International Financial Services

We are a regulated international financial planning firm working with United Nations Staff and Consultants as well as international professionals and their families living in Italy.

We are looking to recruit a financial sales professional with IVASS registration to

coordinate financial planning and insurance enquiries as well as conduct physical face to face meetings from our office at Viale Aventino in Rome.

Fluent English and Italian speakers only with current or previous IVASS registration

Please send your CV and a covering letter in English to:

Recruitment@unityfinancialpartners.com

General Info

Price info Basic Salary and Bonus
Address Viale Aventino, 80, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Email address recruitment@unityfinancialpartners.com

View on Map

Business Development Coordinator - International Financial Services

Viale Aventino, 80, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
71091
Previous article Earrings for sale
Next article Kids&Us Trastevere is looking for English teachers

RELATED ARTICLES

Kids&Us Trastevere is looking for English teachers
Jobs vacant

Kids&Us Trastevere is looking for English teachers

Native English Speaker Babysitter
Jobs vacant

Native English Speaker Babysitter

UNIVERSITY EFL TEACHERS REQUIRED
Jobs vacant

UNIVERSITY EFL TEACHERS REQUIRED

Primary school teacher
Jobs vacant

Primary school teacher

Teaching Assistants Elementary School
Jobs vacant

Teaching Assistants Elementary School

Primary teacher
Jobs vacant

Primary teacher

Actors and actresses wanted for candid camera
Jobs vacant

Actors and actresses wanted for candid camera

The New Zealand Embassy in Rome is looking
Jobs vacant

The New Zealand Embassy in Rome is looking

Primary Coordinator wanted
Jobs vacant

Primary Coordinator wanted

St George’s British International School is seeking an experienced and qualified First Aider
Jobs vacant

St George’s British International School is seeking an experienced and qualified First Aider

St George’s British international School is seeking an experienced Medical Officer
Jobs vacant

St George’s British international School is seeking an experienced Medical Officer

Adjunct Faculty Positions: Media Studies/Communications/Public Relations and Sociology
Jobs vacant

Adjunct Faculty Positions: Media Studies/Communications/Public Relations and Sociology

Primary Teacher with experience
Jobs vacant

Primary Teacher with experience

Seeking English, German, French, Turkish and Czech Native Speakers!
Jobs vacant

Seeking English, German, French, Turkish and Czech Native Speakers!

Secretariate
Jobs vacant

Secretariate