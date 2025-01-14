Business and Finance Analyst - Loyola University Chicago Rome Center

Loyola University Chicago is a private university founded in 1870 and is one of the largest U.S. Jesuit, Catholic Universities, located in Chicago in the United States. Loyola is a not-for-profit university consisting of eleven schools and colleges, with five locations in Chicago and its campus in Rome, Italy. Loyola’s Rome Center has operated as a renowned institution for higher learning in Rome since its founding in 1962. See https://www.luc.edu/rome/.

The Rome Center is seeking a candidate to hire a Business and Finance Analyst. The position provides support in accounting, financial administration and financial planning/budgeting. The position reports directly to the Business and Finance Manager and indirectly to the Associate Director of Administration. The position also collaborates with financial services offices at the parent company in Chicago. Tasks include accounting, financial payments and financial analysis. Loyola is offering a permanent contract for this full-time position.

Applicants must have the following qualifications:

• Bachelor’s degree in accounting, finance, business administration, or similar field

• Previous experience of at least two years in accounting or financial administration in Italy; preferably with some experience working in English

• Experience in using accounting/enterprise software; proficient user of MS Office and databases

• Language proficiency level:

o Italian: C1 (proficient user)

o English: B2 (independent user)

• Excellent administrative and interpersonal skills

Interested applicants should send their CV and cover letter in English, along with two to three references, to hlundgrendoyle@luc.edu, with email subject title: “Business and Finance Analyst”. The position will be open until filled, with application review commencing immediately. While we appreciate every application received, note that only short-listed applicants will be contacted.