British School Group Rome - DOS position

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

British School Group is now accepting applications for one Director of Studies for one of its branches in Rome. The ideal candidate must have a comprehensive ESL teaching experience as well as a C1 level of Italian for good customer service and marketing purposes. The CELTA/TEFL or DELTA certificate is essential and a good knowledge of Office and Outlook is needed. A consistent teaching experience is a preferential requirement.

Main duties :

teaching;

selecting, training and monitoring the teaching staff;

assessing the students’ level;

choosing the best learning path for clients while monitoring their progress;

finding didactic solutions for taylor-made courses;

coordinating the internal Admin staff;

solving didactic and organisational issues.

The offer includes a regular full-time permanent contract and paid holidays .

Please apply by sending us a cover letter and your Cv with photo to:

bsg@britishschool.it

General Info

Address Via Costantino Maes, 00162 Roma RM, Italia
Email address bsg@britishschool.it
