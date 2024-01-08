British School Group is now accepting applications for one Director of Studies for one of its branches in Rome. The ideal candidate must have a comprehensive ESL teaching experience as well as a C1 level of Italian for good customer service and marketing purposes. The CELTA/TEFL or DELTA certificate is essential and a good knowledge of Office and Outlook is needed. A consistent teaching experience is a preferential requirement.
Main duties :
teaching;
selecting, training and monitoring the teaching staff;
assessing the students’ level;
choosing the best learning path for clients while monitoring their progress;
finding didactic solutions for taylor-made courses;
coordinating the internal Admin staff;
solving didactic and organisational issues.
The offer includes a regular full-time permanent contract and paid holidays .
Please apply by sending us a cover letter and your Cv with photo to:
bsg@britishschool.it
General Info
View on Map
British School Group Rome - DOS position
Via Costantino Maes, 00162 Roma RM, Italia
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Luxury 120m2 Apartment in Trastevere
British School Group Rome - DOS position
BilingualTranslator/Editor/Ghostwriter/Lessons
Acorn International School Seeks primary classroom teacher for maternity cover